UNGA Adopts Resolution to Reconsider Palestine’s Membership Bid

New York, MINA – The UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution calling for the reevaluation of Palestine’s UN membership bid and granting additional rights, Anadolu Agency reports.

The resolution, which was spearheaded by the United Arab Emirates (on behalf of the Arab Group), was adopted by overwhelming consensus with 143 member states voting in favor, 9 against and 25 abstentions.

Co-sponsored by Türkiye along with nearly 80 member states, the resolution expressed “deep regret and concern” over veto of the US at the UN Security Council on April 18.

Emphasizing the importance of preserving justice and respect for fundamental human rights, the resolution stressed the need for respecting the territorial integrity of occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

Noting that Palestine is “qualified for membership in the United Nations” in accordance with UN Charter of Article 4, the resolution urged for the UN Security Council to reconsider Palestine’s membership bid “favorably.”

Calling for certain arrangements to be made to allow Palestine’s participation in General Assembly sessions, the resolution also urges Palestine to participate in meetings organized by UN bodies and UN conferences.

The resolution reaffirms to the right of the Palestinians to self-determination and statehood, and stresses respect for international law, which is “a cornerstone of peace and security in the region.”

It also calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “to take the measures necessary to implement the present resolution.”

Palestine applied for full membership in the UN in 2011 but did not receive the necessary support from the Security Council. In 2012, Palestine obtained “permanent observer status” at the UN.

Palestine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, sent a letter to Guterres on April 2, requesting a review of Palestine’s membership application.

On April 3, Guterres wrote to the Security Council and urged consideration of Palestine’s request.

On April 8, the Council referred Palestine’s request to the “Committee on the Admission of New Members.” After two meetings, the Committee announced it could not reach an agreement.

Afterward, Algeria submitted a draft resolution to the Council on April 18 for Palestine’s membership, which was vetoed by the US. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)