Palestine Officially Participates in UNGA Session for the First Time

New York, MINA – The Palestinian mission at the United Nations has announced its participation in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) for the first time with an official seat, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Starting from the 79th GA session, and for the first time, you will find the State of Palestine situated between Sri Lanka and Sudan,” the Mission stated on X, adding that this position follows a resolution adopted by the General Assembly.

The resolution, ES-10/23, grants Palestine additional rights and privileges to participate in the UN, marking a significant elevation of its status within the international organization.

In May, the General Assembly supported a resolution calling for a reevaluation of Palestine’s bid for full UN membership and the granting of additional rights.

The resolution was adopted with 143 member states voting in favor. The US was among nine countries opposing it, while 25 others abstained.

Palestine applied for full UN membership in 2011 but did not receive the necessary support from the Security Council due to a US veto. However, in 2012, the state obtained “non-member observer state” status. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)