UNGA Demands Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire in Gaza

New York, MINA – The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Wednesday calling for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza and the release of all hostages held in the conflict, Anadolu Agency reported.

The resolution, which calls for immediate humanitarian access, was adopted by 158 votes in favor, nine against and 13 abstentions.

Submitted by the Palestinian mission to the UN, the resolution demands immediate access to essential services and humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza.

Strongly rejecting any measures aimed at starving Palestinians, the resolution calls for the unhindered delivery of aid to all areas, including besieged northern Gaza, where urgent assistance is essential.

Reminding all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law, the resolution specifically notes the importance of protecting civilians, including women, children and those incapacitated from fighting.

It also demands that all parties comply with “international law regarding persons in their custody, including by releasing all persons arbitrarily detained and all human remains.”

The resolution highlights the importance of accountability mechanisms for violations, with a request to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide proposals to advance accountability.

Describing the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) as “the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza,” the resolution demands that its operations be respected “with full respect for the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.”

In adopting the resolution, the General Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to the two-state solution and called for the unification of Gaza and the occupied West Bank under the Palestinian Authority and rejected any attempt to change the demographic or territorial nature of Gaza.

The resolution further “demands that the parties fully, unconditionally and without delay implement all provisions of Security Council Resolution 2735 (2024) on an immediate ceasefire.”

In addition, the resolution asks Guterres to report to the General Assembly within 60 days of the adoption of the resolution on its implementation. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)