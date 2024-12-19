UNGA Adopts Resolution Affirming Palestinian Right to Self-determination

New York, MINA – The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on Tuesday affirming the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination by majority vote, Middle East Monitor reported.

A total of 172 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while Israel and the US were among the seven countries that voted against it. Eight countries abstained.

The adoption of the resolution reflects the global rejection of Israel’s occupation and colonial activities, which prevent the Palestinian people from achieving their right to self-determination and living in dignity in an independent state, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The resolution highlights the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which declared the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories illegal and called for its immediate end due to its devastating impact on the Palestinian people’s ability to exercise their right to self-determination, as guaranteed by the UN Charter and international law. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)