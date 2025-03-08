SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

AWG Condemns Israel’s Ceasefire Violation in Friday Protest for Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

3 Views ㅤ

Presidium of AWG, Rustam Effendi, delivering a speech during the Friday Action in front of the US Embassy. (Photo: AWG)

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) condemned Israel’s violation of the ceasefire agreement during the third week of the Friday Action for Palestine protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta on Friday afternoon.

AWG Presidium Chairman M. Anshorullah stated that Israel and the United States are increasingly isolated due to their actions in Gaza.

“I strongly condemn the conspiracy between Zionist Israel and Donald Trump to undermine the ceasefire agreement. This is nothing but an act of desperation after they failed in Gaza, both during the war and in the first ceasefire phase. In contrast, the resilience of the people of Gaza has won global support,” he said.

He also criticized Trump’s unwavering support for Israel, saying it reflects a failure to recognize the oppressed and the oppressors.

Also Read: Prof. Amany Lubis Calls for Global Solidarity to Build Indonesia’s Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza

“Trump behaves like someone who is mentally disturbed, unable to see who is oppressed and who is the oppressor, who is being killed and who is responsible for the killings, who are the indigenous people and who are the occupiers,” he added.

Anshorullah further accused the Trump administration of essentially operating as a ‘Zionist cabinet’, working solely for Israel’s interests, even if it contradicts international law and UN resolutions.

He praised Arab nations at the Cairo Summit for their commitment to rebuilding Gaza while safeguarding Palestinian rights.

“We will stand with Palestine until its full independence and the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque. This is a fight for justice and humanity,” he asserted.

Also Read: Muhammadiyah Supports Professionalism and Transparent in Hajj Management

The Friday protest for Palestine will continue throughout Ramadan, running from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM WIB. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: MUI Fully Supports the Construction of Indonesia’s Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza

Tagal-Aqsa mosque awg Cairo Summit Friday Action for Palestine Gaza Ceasefire Gaza crisis global solidarity humanitarian crisis international law Israel-Palestine conflict Palestinian rights Trump Israel U.S. Embassy Protest UN resolutions

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Prof. Amany Lubis Calls for Global Solidarity to Build Indonesia’s Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

AWG Condemns Israel’s Ceasefire Violation in Friday Protest for Palestine

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Fully Supports the Construction of Indonesia’s Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Displaced Palestinians (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Aggression Causes Wave of Forced Displacement from Tulkarem

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Extremist Israeli Knesset Member Leads Jewish Settlers Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 22:57 WIB
Palestine

80,000 Worshippers Perform Taraweeh at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 16:37 WIB
Load More
International

Arab Countries Announce Saturday as First Day of Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:54 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Ministry of Religious Launches Qur’an Translations in 30 Regional Languages for Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

KNEKS and PUM Netherlands Collaborate to Strengthen Indonesia’s Production Cooperatives

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 09:04 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
International

Israeli Blockade of Gaza Aid during Ramadan as ‘Starvation Crime’: Egypt’s Al-Azhar

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:48 WIB
Press conference on the construction of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza City, Palestine, held at the Diplomacy Room, DPR RI Building, Jakarta, Friday (March 7, 2025). (Photo: Sidieq/MINA)
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Calls for Community to Contribute the Construction of Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza City

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tarawih prayers in the Gaza Strip (Rai Al-Youm)
Palestine

Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us