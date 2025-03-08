AWG Condemns Israel’s Ceasefire Violation in Friday Protest for Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) condemned Israel’s violation of the ceasefire agreement during the third week of the Friday Action for Palestine protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta on Friday afternoon.

AWG Presidium Chairman M. Anshorullah stated that Israel and the United States are increasingly isolated due to their actions in Gaza.

“I strongly condemn the conspiracy between Zionist Israel and Donald Trump to undermine the ceasefire agreement. This is nothing but an act of desperation after they failed in Gaza, both during the war and in the first ceasefire phase. In contrast, the resilience of the people of Gaza has won global support,” he said.

He also criticized Trump’s unwavering support for Israel, saying it reflects a failure to recognize the oppressed and the oppressors.

“Trump behaves like someone who is mentally disturbed, unable to see who is oppressed and who is the oppressor, who is being killed and who is responsible for the killings, who are the indigenous people and who are the occupiers,” he added.

Anshorullah further accused the Trump administration of essentially operating as a ‘Zionist cabinet’, working solely for Israel’s interests, even if it contradicts international law and UN resolutions.

He praised Arab nations at the Cairo Summit for their commitment to rebuilding Gaza while safeguarding Palestinian rights.

“We will stand with Palestine until its full independence and the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque. This is a fight for justice and humanity,” he asserted.

The Friday protest for Palestine will continue throughout Ramadan, running from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM WIB. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

