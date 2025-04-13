Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

Gaza, MINA – The Rafah municipality in Gaza has strongly condemned Israeli War Minister Yisrael Katz’s recent decision to annex the area between the Morag road and the Salahuddin (Philadelphi) corridor, which encompasses the entire Rafah governorate, into Israel’s security zones, Palinfo reported.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the municipality stated, “This unilateral decision blatantly violates international law and UN resolutions that assert the inviolability of the occupied Palestinian lands and our people’s national rights.”

The municipality reaffirmed that “every inch of Rafah is an integral part of Palestinian land and will remain so forever,” rejecting any attempts to alter its status.

Furthermore, the municipality called on the international community to fulfill its legal and humanitarian responsibilities and take urgent action to halt Israel’s aggressive practices, which it warns could further threaten civilians and escalate the ongoing conflict. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)