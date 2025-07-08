Ultra-Orthodox Parties Boycott Knesset Over Military Exemption Bill

Tel Aviv, MINA – The ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) parties announced a boycott of the Knesset plenary session on Monday. This action is in protest of the delayed legislation that would grant military service exemptions to yeshiva students, according to Israeli media reports.

This full boycott marks an escalation from their previous partial legislative protests, where they refused to vote on private member bills put forward by coalition partners, as reported by Almayadeen.

Senior UTJ officials informed Israel Hayom that Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein “did not provide a draft [of the bill],” which they interpreted as a step back from prior agreements.

“The ultra-Orthodox parties will not be able to sit and vote with a coalition that supports such legislation,” they stated.

Edelstein reportedly showed a Haredi representative a softened version of the conscription bill, but only in general outline form, not a complete draft, according to Channel 12.

A senior UTJ source told The Times of Israel that Edelstein’s presentation was “nonsense,” adding they are still awaiting a serious legislative proposal.

The ongoing boycott could delay the appointment of UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler as housing minister, reflecting the potential political peril of the internal coalition rift.

In a related development, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri criticized Opposition Leader Yair Lapid over comments accusing the Haredi leadership of hypocrisy.

Lapid claimed that Haredi politicians are willing to send other people’s children to fight while ensuring their own children are exempt from duty.

During Yesh Atid’s weekly faction meeting, Lapid condemned the insistence on exemptions, singling out Deri and committee member Yaakov Asher (UTJ), stating they “have no problem sending [reserve] soldiers to fight and die on one condition: that their own children don’t die.”

Deri responded with a sharp rebuttal, claiming that “the percentage of soldiers serving and risking their lives among Shas voters is higher than among your party’s voters.”

He accused Lapid of inciting against an entire community, calling his statements “serious and false incitement.” Deri called on Lapid to retract what he described as “inciting slander.”

This standoff highlights broader political tensions over the controversial issue of conscripting yeshiva students, which continues to threaten coalition unity. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

