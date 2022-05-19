The Mosque-Destroying Regime Will Definitely Perish Soon

By: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala says:

وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن مَّنَعَ مَسَاجِدَ اللَّهِ أَن يُذْكَرَ فِيهَا اسْمُهُ وَسَعَىٰ فِي خَرَابِهَا ۚ أُولَٰئِكَ مَا كَانَ لَهُمْ أَن يَدْخُلُوهَا إِلَّا خَائِفِينَ ۚ لَهُمْ فِي الدُّنْيَا خِزْيٌ وَلَهُمْ فِي الْآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ (البقرة [٢]: ١١٤)

“And who is more persecuted than one who prevents the mention of Allah’s names in His Mosques dan tries to destroy it? They should not enter it (the mosque of Allah), except out of fear (of Allah). They Will be humiliated in this world and in the hereafter a severe punishment. (Surah Al Baqarah (2)).

The above verse is a serious threat to anyone who hinder someone from prospering mosque and trying to demolish or destroy an existing mosque.

People who do this are categorized by Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala as the most unjust people. For those in the world, they will get incomparable humiliation, while in hereafter a very heavy torment will be afflicted.

The embodiment of this verse is clearly seen with the tyranny that has carried out by the Zionists since they colonized Palestine in 1948 until today. Since then, they have established Special institutions in charge of reading down mosques and converting Mosques, one of then is the Temple Institute or Machon HaMikdash. The organization that was founded and led by Rabbi Yisrael Ariel clearly publicized their goal of displacing Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of Rock, then replacing them with Synagogue (Third Temple).

Until now, the organization has destroyed more than 1,200 mosques throughout Palestine, not including 75 mosques that were destroyed and badly damage 205 mosques during the 52-day wesGaza war in August 2014 . Among these mosques is the Al-Umari Mosque that was built by the friend of Amr bin ‘Ash 1,365 years ago.

There are also mosques which have been converted, including:

Al-‘Afulah Mosque, converted into a synagogue (a place of worship for the Jewish religion),

Kafrita Mosque, converted into a synagogue,

Thairul Karmal Mosque, converted into a synagogue,

Maqam Ya’kub Mosque, converted into a synagogue,

Wadi Hanin Mosque, converted into a synagogue, and named after Ghullat Yasrael,

Al-Bashah Mosque, converted into a goat pen,

Az-Zabib Mosque, converted into a food warehouse,

Ain Az-Zaitun Mosque, converted into a cowshed,

Al-Ahmar Mosque, converted into an art gallery,

As-Suq Mosque, converted into a painting and photo exhibition/show place,

Al-Qalah Mosque, converted into a government office,

Al-Khalisah Mosque, converted into a city museum,

West Dar Al-Baidla Mosque, converted into offices,

Al-Barraj Mosque, converted into a meeting place for Zionist students,

Ain Khaudz Mosque, converted into a restaurant and a place to drink liquor,

The old mosque in Qaisar (Haifa coast), converted into the architect’s office,

The new mosque in Qaisar (Haifa coast), converted into a restaurant and liquor store,

Al-Hammah Mosque, closed and used for food and liquor storage,

Al-Siksik Mosque, the lower floor was converted into a factory, and the upper floor was converted into a coffee shop and a place to play gambling and a night club,

Al-Thabiyah Mosque, closed and used as a residence by a Christian family,

Al-Majdal Mosque, converted into a museum and other parts into restaurants and places to drink liquor,

Al-Malihah Mosque, by one of the Jewish residents, was cut into pieces, part of it was used as a house while the roof was used as a place to stay up late at night for his neighbors,

Al-Kabir Mosque in Bir Sabu’, vacated and turned into a museum,

As-Shogir Mosque in Bir Sabu’, converted into a shop,

The Ibrahim Mosque in Hebron, is divided into two, partly for Muslim worship, and partly for Jewish worship. Not every Palestinian Muslim can enter it freely, to enter it must go through strict checks, through doors equipped with detectors.

This destruction of mosques will continue, considering the evil plans of the Zionists which we can see from the words of their figures:

Theodore Hetzel

“If the Jews succeed in controlling Al-Quds and I am still alive and have the ability, then I will erase all things in Al-Quds that have nothing to do with the Jews.”

David Ben-Gurion

“Without high self-confidence it is impossible for the Jews to survive thousands of years in all corners of the earth. So, there is no meaning to the state of Israel without Al-Quds, there is no meaning to Al-Quds without “Haikal Sulaiman.”

Menachem Beghin

“The goal of this generation is to return “Haikal Solomon” immediately.” After the Lebanon war he said, “I have gone to Lebanon to bring Azar wood to build Haikal Solomon.”

Yitzak Rabin

“My all-time dream is not only to participate in realizing the founding of Israel but my dream is to return to Al-Quds by making the “Wailing Wall” an inseparable part of the earth of the Jews.”

Ehud Barack

“At the time of the Camp David agreement he said to Yasir Arafat “indeed Haikal Sulaiman is under the Al-Aqsa Mosque, so the Israelites will not allow him to be under the control of the Palestinians.”

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu once gave a gift to the Greek bishop in the form of a silver replica of the City of Al-Quds by removing the Al-Aqsa Mosque altogether from the replica and replacing it with the Haikal Sulaiman building.

Ariel Sharon

“Al-Quds belongs to the nation of Israel forever, I will challenge the world that stands in the way of Al-Quds as the sole capital of the Hebrew state.”

When he entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque he said, “This is the most important place for the Jews. We don’t have Mecca and Medina (like Muslims -Pen-) and Vatican (like Christians -pen-), we have Haikal Sulaiman in this place and no one can prevent us from entering this place at any time and in any way.”

Ehud Olmert

“We will not hand over Haikal Sulaiman – the location of the present Al-Aqsa Mosque – to the Palestinian people in any form and in any way.”

Thus, the words of Jewish leaders in an effort to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque, will Muslims be silent, without doing anything?

The Destruction of the Jewish Nation Today

Contemporary commentator Muhammad Ar-Rashid said, when the state of Israel was established and proclaimed its independence in 1948, a Jewish woman burst into tears and entered her family’s house. When asked, “Why are we crying, when the Jews are rejoicing and celebrating Israel’s independence?” She replied, “That with the establishment of the second state of Israel is the cause of the children of Israel who will be crushed and destroyed.”

There is a difference of opinion among scholars regarding the chronology of the destruction of the state of Israel. However, what is certain is that if a nation does not take the guidance of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala as a way of life, it will surely be destroyed and perish. This is the provision of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

Meanwhile, we see today, the Israelites are one of the nations that do not take Allah’s guidance as a way of life, they even abuse it by committing various crimes against the Palestinians and trying to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque and have destroyed several mosques as mentioned above.

In the verse above (Al-Baqarah [2]: 144) Allah warns that those who prevent people from worshiping in the mosque and try to destroy it will surely be humiliated in this world and in the hereafter will be severely tormented.

The destruction of the state of Israel is imminent. We can see this from several indications, as follows:

As an occupying country, Israel has clearly lost the ability to merge with other nations in the Middle East region.

Israel is experiencing demographic inequality against the growing Arab population.

The world is increasingly aware of what is happening in the Middle East. More and more countries support the Palestinian cause and more and more are anti-Israel. In Israel itself began to emerge private organizations that are anti-Israel and against the destruction of Palestinian homes and their displacement.

The decline in the number of the Israeli military because the number of military age groups is getting higher.

Israel is experiencing crucial social and political problems as the split of the two major parties Kadima and Likud continues.

The secular educated from the West exodus back from Israel so that what remains are only extreme groups in politics and religion who disbelieve and kill each other.

The indications above are believed by many parties, even by the supporters of Israel itself. According to media reports, Henry Kissinger, the Jewish former US Secretary of State agreed that in the near future there would be no more Israel. The New York Post quoted Kissinger as saying: “In 10 years there will be no Israel.”

While the humiliation they receive is the result of their own actions that do damage on earth until they are humiliated and contemptible. The greatest act of tyranny is forbdding people to worship in the mosque and trying to damage and destroy the Al-Aqsa mosque.

At this time, the warning from Allah has begun to appear real. The world community considers Zionist Israel a dangerous and despicable nation in their eyes. In the international arena, they are ostracized, denied their existence and they are unwilling to cooperate with the Zionists, unless only a few countries receive assistance from it or have an interest in the Zionist state. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)