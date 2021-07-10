Israeli Forces Attack Worshipers, Burn Furniture of A Mosque in Jenin

Jenin, MINA – Israeli occupation forces clamped down on dozens of Palestinian worshipers attending Friday prayer at a mosque in an abandoned Israeli settlement, located south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

An Israeli occupation army force broke into the site of Tersilla, an Israeli settlement abandoned in 2005, and raided a mosque there while dozens of Palestinians were performing the weekly Friday prayer, and forced them to leave the site at gunpoint, Wafa reported.

The Israeli soldiers later gathered all the furniture of the mosque and burnt it, sparking clashes with the worshipers and with other Palestinian civilians from the nearby villages of Jaba, Ajja and Anza.

At least one Palestinian was reportedly injured with Israeli gunfire during the clashes and was moved to hospital for medical treatment.

Palestinian activists have been organizing tours and holding prayers at the site to protect it against attempts by colonial Israeli settlers to take it over. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)