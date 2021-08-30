Israeli Occupation to Stop Work on A Palestinian Mosque

Part of the lands of Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem, and the neighboring settlement of "Betar Illit" (Photo: Ahmed Mazhar/Wafa)

Bethlehem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces notified the suspension of work on a mosque, two inhabited houses, another under construction, and retaining walls, in the town of Nahalin, west of Bethlehem, Wafa reported.

The deputy head of the Nahalin Municipal Council, Hani Funun said that the occupation has notified the construction of a mosque under construction, as well as in two inhabited houses located in the “Qornet Ad-Damas” area in the south, where the two houses are owned by the citizens, Muhammad Hani Awad and Shadi Ahmed Zayed.

The area of ​​each of them is 130 square meters, in addition to a house under construction owned by Muhammad Yousef Awad, with an area of ​​130 square meters, and retaining walls owned by Abd al-Rahman Tayeh Funun, in the Wadi Al-Marbaa area, under the pretext of not having a license.

It is noteworthy that the occupation notified a few days ago the owner of a house under construction in the Sabiha area of ​​the town of Nahalin to stop work in it, owned by Marwan Adel Najajreh, and to seize construction equipment belonging to Ziad Funun, in addition to chasing farmers and machinery working in the vicinity of the town by reclaiming lands. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)