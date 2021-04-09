The First Uzbek-style Mosque in Indonesia officially Opened

Cianjur, MINA – In order to welcome the entry of the Holy month of Ramadan, The first mosque in Indonesia that has a distinctive architectural style from Uzbekistan, which was named the Imam Al-Bukhari Mosque was officially opened on Friday.

The mosque is located in the Technopark area of ​​Gunadarma University in Cianjur.

The mosque opening ceremony was attended by the Ambassador and staff of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Indonesia, community leaders.

For the decoration of the mosque, the Embassy of Uzbekistan presented photographs of the walls of the Koran “Mushaf Utsmam”, the Hazrati Imam and Imam al-Bukhari complex, obtained with the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan from the Committee on Religious Affairs under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan , Muslim Office and Center for Islamic Civilization of Uzbekistan.

On this occasion, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Indonesia greeted all Indonesian citizens welcoming the Holy Month of Ramadan and invited everyone to visit the Imam Al-Bukhari Mosque.

The Imam Al-Bukhari Mosque was built according to the description of about 200 people consisting of professors, lecturers and students of the Gunadarma University Faculty of Architecture, who visited Uzbekistan on March 4-18, 2020 as part of the study of Islamic architecture in that country.

The visit was also within the framework of comprehensive measures to promote Uzbekistan’s positive image abroad, as well as “pilgrimage” and educational tourism.

Indonesian professors and students study the historical architecture of Bukhara, Samarkand and Tashkent. As a result of the trip, a recommendation report was made on the application of the method for the construction of historical buildings of Uzbekistan in Indonesia.

Exactly one year later, despite the coronavirus situation around the world, a mosque in the Uzbek architectural style was successfully built.

This project is fully funded by Gunadarma University and implemented with the direct participation of the Chancellor of Gunadarma University and the Ambassador of Tourism of Uzbekistan in Indonesia, Mrs. Eko Sri Margianti.

This project is being implemented jointly with Silk Road International Tourism University, International Islamic Academy of Uzbekistan, Samarkand State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering, Tashkent State Economic University, Bukhara State University, as well as other relevant ministries and departments from Uzbekistan. (R/R7/RE1)

