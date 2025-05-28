SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Lawmakers, Activists, and Journalists Demand Global Action to Stop Gaza Genocide

sajadi Editor : Widi - 38 minutes ago

38 minutes ago

Jakarta, MINA – Lawmakers, humanitarian activists, and journalists issued a powerful global call to end the ongoing genocide in Gaza during a forum commemorating the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, held at the Indonesian Parliament Complex on Tuesday.

The event, titled “From the Shadows of Nakba: Breaking the Silence, End the Ongoing Genocide,” was organized by Adara Relief International and attended by more than 400 participants, including government officials, medical professionals, journalists, academics, and influencers.

Maryam Rachmayani, Director of Adara Relief, emphasized the prolonged global neglect of Palestinian suffering.
“The genocide in Gaza is happening because the world ignores Palestine. This is a collective moral failure,” she stated in her opening remarks.

Hidayat Nur Wahid, Deputy Speaker of Indonesia’s MPR, highlighted that Israel’s actions against Palestine constitute an attack on a recognized sovereign state.
“143 UN member states have recognized Palestine. Therefore, Israel’s attacks are crimes against a legitimate state,” he said.

Medical volunteer Prof. Dr. Basuki Supartono, who recently returned from Gaza with the Indonesian Red Crescent, shared harrowing accounts of the destruction of the healthcare system.
“This is not collateral damage. It is a deliberate military strategy to paralyze health services,” he explained.

Al Jazeera English journalists Youmna Al Sayed and Maher Abuquta shared personal experiences of being targeted in Gaza.

“My house was shelled every five minutes. This is the price I pay for telling the truth,” said Youmna.

In addition to testimonies, the event launched the national campaign “Satu Rumah Satu Aqsa,” encouraging Indonesian families to support the Palestinian cause from their own homes.

Palestinian activist and influencer Elsa Masyita closed the event with a plea to remain vigilant and vocal.

“Only 10% of the atrocities are being reported. We must keep speaking out and taking action,” she urged.

Adara described the forum as a strengthening of Indonesia’s solidarity with Palestine and a call for the international community to end decades of violence, blockade, and occupation since the Nakba of 1948. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

