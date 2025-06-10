Israel’s Interception of Madleen Violates International Law: Indonesian FM

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono has strongly condemned Israel’s interception of the Madleen aid ship, calling it a blatant violation of international law and a serious blow to the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“I strongly condemn Israel’s interception of the Madleen in international waters while it was delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Minister Sugiono stated in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday. “This act once again reflects Israel’s disregard for international law and deepens the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

The Madleen, carrying 12 passengers, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and French Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan was intercepted by Israeli forces on Monday morning and redirected to Ashdod Port, Israel.

The vessel was part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FCC) mission, aimed at challenging Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.

According to FCC, all communication was lost with the ship after Israeli forces boarded it. They reported that the Madleen was surrounded by Israeli naval units and a low-flying drone, which heightened tensions among those onboard.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry downplayed the mission, describing the Madleen as a “celebrity selfie cruise ship” and accused the passengers of seeking media attention rather than delivering significant humanitarian aid.

In contrast, the FCC emphasized that the ship carried symbolic supplies such as rice and infant formula to express solidarity with the people of Gaza, who remain trapped under blockade and enduring a growing humanitarian crisis.

Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza since March 2, 2025, reportedly as leverage to pressure Hamas into ceasefire negotiations and hostage releases.

Minister Sugiono reaffirmed Indonesia’s stance, calling Israel’s actions a form of collective punishment that violates international norms.

“Under international law and ICJ orders, Israel is obligated to allow the continuous and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers,” he stressed. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

