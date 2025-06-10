SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel’s Interception of Madleen Violates International Law: Indonesian FM

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views

Foreign Minister Sugiono at ICJ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono has strongly condemned Israel’s interception of the Madleen aid ship, calling it a blatant violation of international law and a serious blow to the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“I strongly condemn Israel’s interception of the Madleen in international waters while it was delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Minister Sugiono stated in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday. “This act once again reflects Israel’s disregard for international law and deepens the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

The Madleen, carrying 12 passengers, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and French Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan was intercepted by Israeli forces on Monday morning and redirected to Ashdod Port, Israel.

The vessel was part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FCC) mission, aimed at challenging Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

According to FCC, all communication was lost with the ship after Israeli forces boarded it. They reported that the Madleen was surrounded by Israeli naval units and a low-flying drone, which heightened tensions among those onboard.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry downplayed the mission, describing the Madleen as a “celebrity selfie cruise ship” and accused the passengers of seeking media attention rather than delivering significant humanitarian aid.

In contrast, the FCC emphasized that the ship carried symbolic supplies such as rice and infant formula to express solidarity with the people of Gaza, who remain trapped under blockade and enduring a growing humanitarian crisis.

Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza since March 2, 2025, reportedly as leverage to pressure Hamas into ceasefire negotiations and hostage releases.

Also Read: Shocking Stats: Over 50% of Indonesia’s Poverty Concentrated in 3 Provinces

Minister Sugiono reaffirmed Indonesia’s stance, calling Israel’s actions a form of collective punishment that violates international norms.

“Under international law and ICJ orders, Israel is obligated to allow the continuous and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers,” he stressed. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Deadly Landslide in Mount Kuda, Cirebon: 20 Confirmed Dead, 5 Still Missing

TagAshdod blockade collective punishment drone intimidation Foreign Minister Sugiono Freedom Flotilla Coalition Gaza Greta Thunberg humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis ICJ Indonesia infant formula international law Israel Madleen naval interception provocation accusation rice aid Rima Hassan solidarity

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Israel’s Interception of Madleen Violates International Law: Indonesian FM

  • 5 hours ago
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Greta Thunberg Deported by Israel After Intercepted Gaza Aid Mission

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Three Palestinian Paramedics Killed by Israeli Tank Shell in Gaza City

  • 5 hours ago
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (photo:www.mancity.com)
Europe

Pep Guardiola Voices Solidarity with Gaza During Honorary Ceremony

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Faces Coalition Crisis as Shas Party Backs Knesset Dissolution

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Spreads Fake Video of Hamas Tunnel at Gaza Hospital

  • 20 hours ago
Load More
International

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 17:50 WIB
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 16:48 WIB
Asia

Hajj Pilgrims Perform Second Day of Stoning Ritual in Mina

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 19:54 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Spreads Fake Video of Hamas Tunnel at Gaza Hospital

  • 20 hours ago
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

France Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood, Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us