Supporting US Students, University of Indonesia Holds Palestine Solidarity Camp

Jakarta, MINA – The University of Indonesia (UI) will carry out a Palestinian solidarity action by holding a camp at the UI Rotunda Field, Depok, West Java on Friday starting at 15.30-22.00 WIB.

This activity was held to show deep condolences to the victims of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, Palestine and to support the pro-Palestinian camping action that had previously been carried out by students at the University of Washington, United States.

The action entitled “UI Palestine Solidarity Camp” was initiated by the Islamic Nuance National Campus Da’wah Institute for Students at the University of Indonesia (LDKN Salam UI).

“Salam UI expresses deep sympathy and sorrow for the victims of genocide in Palestine and supports the right to freedom of speech for students in the United States in voicing humanitarian issues in Palestine,” said LDKN Salam UI Coordinator for External Affairs, Alya Azzahra to MINA on Thursday evening.

Alya added that this action was also support for Indonesia’s consistent stance in rejecting diplomatic relations with Israel.

“UI Greetings invites the entire community (UI) to raise awareness and concern for our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” he said.

As of Thursday at 18.00 WIB, continued Alya, almost 400 people had registered to take part in the UI Palestine Solidarity Camp. Hundreds of participants consisted of students, lecturers, and professors.

Axcording to reports from various local media, more than 100 people were arrested at the University of Washington while holding a pro-Palestinian camp last Saturday.

The students and lecturers who took part in the action experienced violence from the police. Even a professor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Steve Tamari (65), had to be hospitalized and suffered broken bones as a result of being brutally beaten by the police.

The action calls on the University of Washington to divest from Boeing as a result of Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

