Statement of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Regarding to the Policy of Saudi Government Temporary Closing for Umrah

Jakarta, MINA – Having concerned to the decision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the policy of temporary closing for Umrah to anticipate the spreading of coronavirus (covid-19), hereby a forum of Muslims Unity, Jama’ah

Muslimin (Hizbullah) states as follows:

1. We thank to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who has been successfully performing the function as a servant of the two holy cities (Khadimul Haramain Sharifain) by providing services to the

guest of the holy sites (pilgrims)

2. We could understand the decision to close the gates of the holy sites for Umroh but we hope the Umrah can be reopened as soon immediately as an endeavor to maintain the sacred duty as Khadimul Haramain Syarifain.

3. We appreciate the efforts of The Royal Government of Saudi Arabia in preventing the spread of coronavirus. However, it surely needs to be supported by the mutual cooperation with many countries especially the surrounding Islamic countries.

4. In order to prevent the spreading of coronavirus, especially among the pilgrims, we re the following:

a.Take preventive measures by requesting a guarantee from the travel agency that the pilgrims are declared safe from coronavirus by the doctor or health authority.

b.Take maximum check up procedure at Airports, and providing medical treatment in Mecca and Medina for those who are suspected to infected by COVID19.

5. We hope that the implementation of Hajj on Dhulhijjah 1441 H will not be constrained by the coronavirus and other obstacles.

6. We pray that the implementation of Hajj 1441 will be successful in accordance to the Sharia principle. So that the unity of ummah as it’s main goal will be well achieved. This will be the impelementation of the mission of rahmatan lil alamin as exemplified by the Prophet Muhammad صلى الله عليه وسلمand his companions. (A/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)