Spain Announces Additional €5 Million for Palestinian Refugees

Jerusalem, MINA – The Spanish government announced an additional € 5 million in funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the near east (UNRWA).

The fund wad delivered by Deputy Consul Sofia Ruiz del Árbol and Head of Cooperation, Eva Suárez Leonardo of the Spanish Consulate General in Jerusalem when meeting with Marc Lassouaoui, Acting Director of UNRWA Partnerships on Tuesday, Wafa reported.

With the additional funds, Spain’s total contribution this year to UNRWA will be 12 million euros.

The Spanish assistance is very valuable for UNRWA, which is currently experiencing a financial crisis to serve the basic needs of Palestinian refugees in various regions.

“Spain will remain committed to Palestinian refugees and UNRWA until a final solution is reached that will lead Palestinians to their development goals and needs and ensure access to health and education services,” said Ruiz del Árbol.

Meanwhile, Marc Lassouaoui, expressed sincere appreciation to the Government of Spain for its continued support to UNRWA.

“We are very grateful for this generous contribution, even though Spain itself is facing economic difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is a strong signal that Spain is giving priority to supporting Palestinian refugees. This also highlights the importance of the Spanish government in attaching stability to the Middle East region, “he said.

The Spanish government has long been a supporter and strategic partner of UNRWA. In 2019, Spain contributed more than €9 million to support vital services to some 5.6 million Palestinian refugees in the Middle East. (T/RE1)

