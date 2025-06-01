UNRWA Chief: Israel’s Aid Distribution Plan a ‘Death Trap’ for Starving Gazans

Gaza, MINA – The head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has condemned Israel’s newly implemented aid distribution mechanism in Gaza, describing it as a “death trap” for starving civilians, Anadolu Agency reported.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini issued a statement on Sunday following a deadly Israeli assault near an aid distribution point in Rafah, where nearly 50 Palestinians were killed and over 200 injured while seeking humanitarian assistance, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

“Aid distribution has become a death trap,” Lazzarini said, warning that the current system has subjected thousands of desperate Palestinians to life-threatening conditions.

Israel has established four aid distribution points in southern and central Gaza. However, Israeli media, including Army Radio, report that the plan aims to facilitate the evacuation of Palestinians from northern Gaza and turn the area into a “completely depopulated zone.”

Lazzarini described the system as “humiliating,” forcing civilians to walk tens of miles through bombed-out areas to reach aid, and reiterated that only the UN and its agencies, including UNRWA, can ensure safe and large-scale aid delivery.

He called on Israel to lift its siege on Gaza and allow the UN full and secure access to deliver and distribute aid, stressing this is the only way to prevent mass starvation, including among over one million children.

Since Israel’s aid plan began on May 27, Gaza’s government media office reports at least 49 deaths and over 305 injuries from Israeli attacks near aid sites.

Border crossings have remained closed since March 2, cutting off all essential supplies to Gaza’s 2.4 million residents.

Despite international pressure, Israel has continued its offensive on Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 54,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Humanitarian groups warn of famine risks amid the siege. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

