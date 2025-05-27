Gaza Faces Severe Medical Crisis as Majority of UNRWA Health Centers Shut Down

Gaza, MINA – Gaza is enduring a dire shortage of medical supplies, with only six of the 22 health centers operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) remaining functional, the agency reported on Tuesday. The ongoing Israeli military offensive has crippled much of the enclave’s healthcare system, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Essential medical supplies are critically low,” UNRWA stated, highlighting that the remaining operational centers are supplemented by 37 medical points located inside and outside of shelters.

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, the agency has delivered over 8.5 million medical consultations. However, without immediate and unimpeded access for humanitarian deliveries, including vital medicine and medical resources, UNRWA warns the situation will further deteriorate.

Israel has maintained a strict blockade on Gaza’s border crossings since March 2, halting all humanitarian, food, and medical aid. This has exacerbated an already devastating humanitarian crisis, according to reports from international bodies and human rights groups.

Rejecting mounting international demands for a ceasefire, Israel's military campaign has continued unabated, resulting in nearly 54,000 Palestinian deaths, most of them women and children.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

