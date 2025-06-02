Israeli Aid Distribution Mechanism a “Death Trap” for Gaza Civilians: UNRWA

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has condemned Israel’s aid distribution mechanism in Gaza, calling it a “death trap” for starving civilians.

The statement followed a deadly incident on Sunday, when Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians gathered near an aid distribution point in southern Rafah, killing nearly 50 people and injuring over 200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“This system has turned humanitarian aid into a death trap,” said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

Israel has recently established four aid distribution points in southern and central Gaza, reportedly to facilitate the movement of civilians from the north. However, Israeli Army Radio indicated that the ultimate goal was to turn northern Gaza into a “completely depopulated zone.”

“This disgraceful system is forcing desperate, starving people to walk for miles into areas that have been reduced to rubble by relentless Israeli bombardments,” Lazzarini added.

He emphasized that large-scale, secure humanitarian operations can only be carried out by the United Nations and agencies like UNRWA and urged Israel to lift the blockade and grant safe, unrestricted access to humanitarian convoys.

“This is the only way to prevent mass starvation, especially among the 1 million children trapped in Gaza,” Lazzarini warned.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, at least 49 Palestinians have been killed and over 305 injured near Israeli-designated aid distribution points since the mechanism began on May 27.

Since March 2, Israel has completely closed all border crossings into Gaza, cutting off the entry of food, medicine, fuel, and other critical supplies for Gaza’s 2.4 million residents. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

