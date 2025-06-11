SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

4 Views

Palestinian children are seen among temporary tents next to a large pile of garbage in Gaza City on March 21, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported that over 2,700 Palestinian children under the age of five were diagnosed with severe malnutrition in May 2025 in the Gaza Strip, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement released on social media, UNRWA described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as having reached “unprecedented levels of despair,” with widespread hunger affecting the population.

The agency also highlighted the dire medical situation in northern Gaza, where only one medical point remains partially operational. Additionally, fuel shortages are critically impacting all medical facilities across the region.

UNRWA urgently called for the restoration of humanitarian access to Gaza, warning that delays in aid delivery could result in further deterioration of health and living conditions for vulnerable populations, especially children. []

Also Read: Far-Right Israeli Minister Ben Gvir Storms Aqsa Mosque with Settlers

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagchildren fuel shortage Health Emergency humanitarian access humanitarian crisis Malnutrition medical facilities northern Gaza. Palestine UNRWA

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kills 20 More Palestinians Near Gaza Aid Point

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Two Palestinians Killed, Dozens Injured During Israeli Raid in Nablus

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

Israel’s Interception of Madleen Violates International Law: Indonesian FM

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Greta Thunberg Deported by Israel After Intercepted Gaza Aid Mission

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 21:40 WIB
Palestine

Three Palestinian Paramedics Killed by Israeli Tank Shell in Gaza City

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Load More
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

France Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood, Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 16:48 WIB
Asia

Hajj Pilgrims Perform Second Day of Stoning Ritual in Mina

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 19:54 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 13:24 WIB
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Courtyard

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:33 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strike Kills 15, Including Six Children, in Al-Sabra Massacre

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 05:58 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us