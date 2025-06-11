Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported that over 2,700 Palestinian children under the age of five were diagnosed with severe malnutrition in May 2025 in the Gaza Strip, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement released on social media, UNRWA described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as having reached “unprecedented levels of despair,” with widespread hunger affecting the population.

The agency also highlighted the dire medical situation in northern Gaza, where only one medical point remains partially operational. Additionally, fuel shortages are critically impacting all medical facilities across the region.

UNRWA urgently called for the restoration of humanitarian access to Gaza, warning that delays in aid delivery could result in further deterioration of health and living conditions for vulnerable populations, especially children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)