Solidarity with Palestine, Hundreds Join Vehicle Convoy in Brebes and Tegal

A convoy of motor vehicles traveled along the national road between Tegal and Brebes in a show of solidarity for Palestine (Photo: Zaenal/MINA)

Brebes, MINA – Hundreds of people from two cities in Central Java, Brebes and Tegal, gathered on the national road between Tegal and Brebes on Sunday morning, displaying a fiery spirit in a solidarity action for Palestine.

As part of Palestinian Solidarity Month, they held a 40-kilometer motorized convoy from Brebes to Tegal to demonstrate their unwavering support for Palestine’s struggle against Zionist Israel’s occupation.

This action, led by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Brebes Bureau, was more than just a regular convoy. It was a powerful moment that ignited the fighting spirit of each participant.

From motorcycles to cars, hundreds of Indonesian flags and Palestinian flags flew proudly, as if challenging the injustice that continues to trample on the rights of the Palestinian people.

At every stop, the loud voices of the speakers echoed, demanding the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which continues to be desecrated by Zionist forces.

At the end of the convoy, passionate speeches stirred the spirits of the participants.

“We cannot stay silent! Palestine must be free! Al-Aqsa must return to the Muslim Ummah!” shouted the speaker, igniting the participants’ fervor as they chanted solidarity slogans that sent chills down their spines.

This action was not only a form of solidarity, but also a clear proof that the spirit of Palestine’s struggle is not confined to the land of Palestine but also lives in every corner of Indonesia.

Brebes and Tegal’s residents demonstrated that they were not mere spectators in this great struggle, but active participants in the fight for Palestine’s freedom.

Those joining the convoy were not merely following a trend but were deeply moved by the suffering of the Palestinian people.

“We are not just here to wave flags, but to remind the world that Palestine must be free, and we will never stop fighting for that,” said Ani, one of the participants, with great passion.

This solidarity action, initiated by the AWG Brebes Bureau, is part of the Palestinian Solidarity Month series aimed at raising public awareness about the importance of supporting Palestine’s struggle.

“Not only in Brebes and Tegal, but simultaneously in other regions across Indonesia, similar actions were also held, showing how strong the support for Palestinian independence is in our homeland,” said M. Sidik, head of AWG Brebes Bureau.

The peaceful and spirited event is hoped to inspire broader society to continue pressuring the international community to take more serious action to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

“We will not stop until Palestine is free and Al-Aqsa returns to its rightful place!” asserted Sodikin, the speaker, accompanied by a resounding Takbir cry.

This solidarity action clearly proves that the wave of enthusiasm for Palestine’s struggle will never fade. It will continue to burn in the hearts of those who care about justice and humanity. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)