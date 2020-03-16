Saudi Arabia Suspends All International Flights for Two Weeks

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights for two weeks starting on Sunday, March 15 to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Interior Ministry announced.

The announcement followed 17 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the country, bringing the total to 103 people.

The suspension will begin at 11:00 pm on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement as quoted from the Saudi Press Agency.

Some flights will only be allowed in “exceptional cases” for a period of two weeks, the ministry said.

For residents who cannot return during this period, it will be considered an official holiday.

Required arrangements will be made regarding medical procedures, such as examinations and isolation according to the precautions agreed for all arrivals.

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant parties, will arrange for the arrival of residents who wish to return, and related procedures will be announced immediately, the statement added.

Earlier this week, all European Union and 12 other countries in Asia and Africa were added to the list of countries of travel to and from suspended Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Ministry of Sports also announced the suspension of all sports activities and competitions for an indefinite period of time. Including, closing private sports centers and fitness centers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)