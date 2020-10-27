Select Language

Saudi Arabia Condemns Caricature of Prophet in France

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia condemns the republishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that took place in France, state news agency SPA reported.

The Kingdom further condemns any terrorist act, regardless of the perpetrator, and calls for intellectual and cultural freedoms to promote respect, tolerance and peace. Arab News reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron promised to fight radical Islamist groups after the beheading of a history teacher on October 16, who had shown cartoons of the Prophet to his students in a class discussion on free speech.

The majority of Muslims in various parts of the world reacted violently and staged protests in Muslim-majority countries over the weekend.

People burn images of Macron in Syria and residents burn French flags in the Libyan capital, Tripoli. (T/RE1)

