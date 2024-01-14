Resistance Action Continues in South Gaza, Four Israeli Soldiers Killed

Gaza, MINA – Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades said on Saturday, its fighters succeeded in detonating an anti-personnel device against Israeli troops east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, resulting in four soldiers being killed and injured, Al Jazeera reported.

Palestinian fighters also bombed clusters of Israeli military vehicles with heavy-caliber mortars and were able to target helicopters east of the city with surface-to-air missiles.

An Israeli bulldozer and two Israeli Merkava tanks were also attacked with explosive devices, the armed group said.

Until the 100th day of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the occupation acknowledged the deaths of 521 officers and soldiers in the Gaza Strip since the aggression began on October 7. However, the resistance movement claims the death toll is much higher than announced.

Previously, the spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, Abu Ubaida confirmed that the number of Israeli occupation soldiers killed was much higher than announced by the military.

Abu Ubaida said the occupation lied to the public about the number of soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip during the fighting.

Israel continues to launch relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip. At least 23,843 Palestinians were martyred and 60,317 others injured, mostly children and women, according to Gaza health authorities.​​​​​​​

Israel’s onslaught has caused the destruction of 60 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure, and nearly two million residents have been displaced amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)