Palestinian Fighters Kill Three Israeli Soldiers in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – In a statement released on Monday, the Al-Qassam Brigades reported that they had infiltrated a building in the Beit Lahia project, where Zionist forces were taking shelter. The operation resulted in the death of three Israeli soldiers guarding the location, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The statement added that the fighters then stormed the building, killing all members of the Israeli forces at close range and confiscating their weapons.

Al-Qassam also revealed that its fighters rescued several Palestinians who had been held by the occupation forces inside the targeted building.

“In a complex security operation, a number of our Mujahideen managed to stab and kill 3 Zionist soldiers who were on a mission to protect a building where the Zionist forces were fortified,” the statement read.

“They then stormed the house and killed all members of the Zionist forces at close range, confiscated their weapons, and freed a number of civilians held by the occupation inside the house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip,” it added.

In a related development, Israeli media reported that three Israeli soldiers were killed during the detonation of an explosive device in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, on Sunday night. There has been no official confirmation from the Israeli military so far.

On Sunday, the Al-Qassam Brigades released a video titled ‘Ambush of Steadfastness and Defiance’, showing their fighters involved in a raid on Israeli forces and vehicles in the northern Gaza Strip.

The footage depicts several direct attacks on the Jabaliya camp, including the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank in the Al-Daq’a neighborhood with an anti-tank missile and an Israeli personnel carrier in Al-Khulafa Al-Rashidin Square.

The video also shows a sniper operation on Abu Al-Aish Street in the center of Jabaliya, where an Israeli soldier was hit by live fire and fell to the ground.

In addition, the video shows the detonation of a landmine against a group of Israeli soldiers, as well as an anti-fortification shell hitting a house near Jabaliya al-Balad, where Israeli special forces are entrenched.

Meanwhile, Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip continues unabated, with the death toll among the starving and besieged Palestinian civilians increasing daily. Currently on trial at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on charges of genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 45,259 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,627 injured in the ongoing genocide in Gaza that began on October 7, 2023.

In addition, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across the Gaza Strip.

Israel said that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during Operation Flood Al-Aqsa on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports indicating that many Israelis were killed that day by ‘friendly fire’. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)