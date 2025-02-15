Sixth Phase of Prisoner Exchange, Palestinian Fighters Hand Over 3 Israeli Hostages in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and Saraya Al-Quds, the armed faction of Islamic Jihad, handed over three Israeli prisoners on Saturday, as part of the sixth phase of an ongoing prisoner exchange agreement with the Israeli occupiers.

The handover of Alexander (Sasha) Turbanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Yair Horn to the International Red Cross Committee took place east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Brigade also gave one of the three Israeli hostages an hourglass with the inscription “Time is running out” in three languages, directed at the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The prisoner exchange is part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

On the same day, Israel is also set to release 369 Palestinian prisoners as part of the agreement. []

