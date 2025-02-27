Freed Israeli Captive Blames Netanyahu For Bombing Hostages in Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – A freed Israeli hostage has held Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government responsible for the deaths of several prisoners in the Gaza Strip, saying Israel’s war has turned the enclave into “pure hell” for everyone inside.

In her testimony before the UN Security Council on Tuesday night, Noa Argamani blamed the Israeli government for the deaths of hostage Shiri Bibas, her two children and her friend Yossi Sharabi.

She urged the international community and the Israeli government to work together to secure the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza.

Argamani and three other prisoners were freed in June last year in a deadly Israeli raid that killed at least 274 people and wounded nearly 700 others in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Also Read: 14,000 Gaza Residents Missing and 3,000 Detained by Israel

He said that Israeli hostages are still alive in captivity and have experienced the devastating Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.

Argamani confirmed that Sharabi was alive when he was captured by the Palestinian group Hamas in October 2023, but was later killed by an Israeli airstrike, as was the Bibas family. He said that they all died under the rubble of the bombing.

“One night the house we were looking at was blown up and we found ourselves in ruins…. Yossi and I were trapped under the rubble. I couldn’t move. I couldn’t breathe. I thought it would be my last second,” he recalled.

“I also heard Yossi screaming. But after a few seconds, I didn’t hear Yossi anymore. I was pulled out of the rubble. I tried to help Yossi, but it was too late.” []

Also Read: Hamas Calls for Resistance Against Israel’s Plan to Take Control Ibrahimi Mosque

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)