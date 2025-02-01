One Israeli Soldier Killed, Five Others Injured in Jenin

Jenin, MINA – An Israeli occupation soldier was killed and five others injured during an attack by Israeli forces on Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

According to Army Radio, Sergeant Major Liam Hazi, 20, from the Haruv Battalion of the Kfir Brigade, was killed, and five soldiers were wounded during a shootout with two armed individuals in a building in the Jenin Refugee Camp. MEMO reported on Friday.

Israel has launched a military assault on Palestinians and their property in Jenin and its camp for ten consecutive days, with at least 17 Palestinians martyred and many others injured.

The occupying forces have also caused significant damage to infrastructure, including digging up roads leading to the main hospital.

Around 2,000 Palestinian families fled the camp on the second day of the assault. []

