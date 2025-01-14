Abu Obeida Says Israeli Forces to Defeated in Northern Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said the losses in the ranks of the Israeli occupation army are much greater than announced, stressing that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) will be defeated in the northern Gaza Strip and will never defeat the resistance, Palinfo reported.

Abu Obeida said in a press statement on Monday, “after more than 100 days of complete destruction and genocide carried out by Israel in the northern Gaza Strip, our fighters are still inflicting heavy losses and heavy blows on the IOF,” stressing that the only achievement achieved by the IOF is the destruction, destruction and massacre of the civilian population.

The Israeli occupation forces today admitted the killing of three soldiers and the wounding of 10 others in the bombing of a building in northern Gaza, after previously acknowledging the killing of at least four soldiers on Saturday in clashes in the same area. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)