Israel Rushes to Forcibly Evacuate Northern Gaza Ahead of Possible Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – Israel is rushing to forcibly evacuate northern Gaza before a potential ceasefire, according to Palestinian sources speaking to Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

The move aims to prevent Palestinians from returning to their homes by destroying remaining infrastructure and forcing residents into narrow coastal zones. “Israel seeks to eliminate any chance for Palestinians to return in the future,” a source close to Palestinian factions said.

Since May, Israel’s Operation Gideon’s Chariots has targeted the full evacuation of Palestinians from combat areas in northern Gaza, confining them to just three isolated coastal zones. According to estimates, displaced residents are now crammed into areas that make up only 15% of the Gaza Strip.

Recent weeks have seen intensified bombings, including attacks on four schools sheltering displaced families on June 30. Repeated strikes have pushed Palestinians to live in makeshift tents along the coast, lacking basic living conditions.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported that 85% of Gaza is now under evacuation orders or designated as military zones. Meanwhile, Israel has carried out daily demolitions, causing 20–30 large explosions in northern and eastern Gaza.

Israel’s objective is to secure control over planned buffer zones and strengthen its negotiating position before any truce. Security sources confirmed to Maariv that the army is deploying full forces to achieve a decisive military victory, potentially within weeks.

Despite ongoing indirect talks with Hamas and growing international pressure for a ceasefire, Israel continues its operations. Since October 2023, over 57,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

