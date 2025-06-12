SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

4 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza has issued an urgent warning that the healthcare system is on the brink of total collapse, with hundreds of wounded and sick civilians left without access to critical medical care due to the ongoing Israeli blockade, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement released Wednesday, the ministry described the situation in northern Gaza as “catastrophic,” confirming that all hospitals in the area are now out of service. The remaining healthcare facilities across the Strip are facing imminent shutdown, struggling under what officials called “suffocating crises.”

The ministry reported extreme overcrowding in the few functioning hospitals and severe shortages of medical resources. Israeli authorities continue to block the entry of essential, life-saving medical supplies, further exacerbating the crisis.

“Even emergency measures are now futile as the humanitarian and medical indicators have deteriorated beyond repair,” the statement read.

Also Read: Israeli Opposition Submits Bill to Dissolve Knesset, Push for Early Elections

The ministry renewed its appeal for immediate intervention by international organizations and humanitarian agencies to prevent the total collapse of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure.

This health catastrophe comes amid what Palestinian officials and rights groups are calling an ongoing genocide, now entering its ninth month. The extended military campaign and blockade have devastated Gaza’s infrastructure and left civilians, particularly the sick and wounded in a state of acute suffering and increasing risk of death. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Seizes 800 Dunums of Palestinian Land for Settlement Expansion

