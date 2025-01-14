Palestinian Fighters Kill and Wound 25 Israeli Occupation Soldiers in Rafah

Rafah, MINA – The military wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, reported on Monday that its fighters successfully raided a building used as an Israeli occupation military post in Rafah, Southern Gaza, Palestine.

The Al-Qassam Brigades wounded and killed 25 Israeli occupation soldiers inside the building. Al-Jazeera reported.

Two Israeli armored military vehicles stationed there were also reportedly blown up.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced that five of its soldiers were killed during a ground assault in the area.

Official data released by the Israeli military stated that a total of 840 Israeli soldiers have been killed, and more than 5,500 injured since the Jewish state’s aggression against Gaza in October 2023.

However, several sources argue that these numbers do not reflect the true situation on the ground. In reality, the number of casualties is higher than the reported figures.

Israel is said to be concealing the number of soldier fatalities in order to prevent morale from weakening among other troops.

On the other hand, when Palestinian fighters are killed, their comrades are reportedly motivated to continue the struggle, driven by their belief in God’s promises. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)