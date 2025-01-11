Israeli Occupation Army Admits Death of Two Soldiers in Gaza 

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army on Saturday admitted that two of its soldiers were killed and two others injured in a single incident during clashes in Gaza.

Israeli media also reported that 30 Israeli soldiers who were injured were evacuated during the day from the fighting in the Gaza Strip, as quoted by Almayadeen.

Israeli media reported that a powerful explosive planted by Israeli soldiers detonated inside a tunnel in the Gaza Strip this morning. The explosion resulted in the evacuation of two dead soldiers and two others in critical condition.

The two fatalities bring the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since October 2023 to 828, according to Israeli media.

This comes as Palestinian resistance factions continue to inflict damage and losses on Israeli forces.

In a separate development, the Israeli military recently claimed that guidelines for its soldiers have been sharpened following the shocking human rights violations amid the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, where Israeli forces targeted a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy in the Gaza Strip last week.

At the same time, the WFP stated that the convoy, consisting of three vehicles with eight staff members, was attacked by Israeli forces despite having received all necessary permits from Israeli authorities.

The WFP condemned the incident, calling it “unacceptable,” and noted that it was just the latest example of the complex and dangerous working environment currently faced by the WFP and other agencies. The organization also called for improved security conditions to allow humanitarian operations to continue.

According to the WFP, at least 16 bullets hit the convoy, but fortunately, no staff members were injured.

Twelve investigations have been launched against Israeli soldiers related to war crimes committed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, according to Channel 12 Israel. These investigations, initiated in various countries including Brazil, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Belgium, the Netherlands, Serbia, Ireland, and Cyprus, have intensified scrutiny of Israeli military actions and sparked significant political debate. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)