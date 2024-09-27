Rain Predicted to Fall in Several areas of Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has released weather forecasts for Jakarta on Friday, indicating that some areas will experience rain.

According to their official website, BMKG states that Jakarta will be cloudy in the morning, but light rain is expected in the evening.

The BMKG weather report shows that rain will start in the afternoon, coinciding with the busy commute home for the weekend.

The transitional season, or “pancaroba,” is cited as the reason for the extreme weather phenomena over the past week. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue at least until early October 2024.

BMKG urges the public to be vigilant about potential hydrometeorological disasters such as floods and landslides. Today’s weather forecast indicates rain in many areas, including South Jakarta, East Jakarta, and West Jakarta.

Jakarta’s weather is predicted to be quite varied, ranging from overcast to light and moderate rain. Air temperatures are expected to range between 23-32°C with humidity levels of 60-99 percent.

Most areas of Jakarta will start the day with thick overcast skies. In the afternoon, light rain is predicted for West Jakarta, South Jakarta, and East Jakarta, while Central and North Jakarta will remain cloudy.

South Jakarta is expected to be the hottest area with maximum temperatures reaching 32°C. Meanwhile, West and South Jakarta should be wary of moderate rain potential in the afternoon.

The Thousand Islands area is predicted to have mostly cloudy weather, with a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Air temperatures in the Thousand Islands will range from 25-30°C with humidity levels of 75-95 percent. (T/RE1/P2)

