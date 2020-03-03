Racism, Extremism, and Discriminatory Treatment of Riot Lighters in India

By: Sakuri, Senior Editor of Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

In recent weeks, the world has been shocked by a news of racial and discriminatory conflicts against Muslim groups in India. No less than 40 people become victims of the riots which have been the aftermath of enactment of a law deemed unfriendly to Muslims.

The Indonesian Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi also spoke up. He criticized the Indian government’s attitude towards the unfair treatment of Muslims there. “They treat immigrants well except for Muslims.”

He asserted the treatment of Muslims in India is not an order of certain religious teachings, but the influence of some people’s extreme understanding of the teachings of their religion. The violence that occurred in New Delhi this week, according to him is very inhumane and contrary to religious values.

It was said by the minister when closing the VII Indonesian Muslims Congress (KUII) in Pangkalpinang, Bangka Belitung Province on Friday, February 28.

Racist and Discriminatory Laws

Starting with a peaceful protest by Muslim groups against the Citizen Amandement Act (CAA), which was passed on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 sparked clashes and riots between Muslims and Hindus in northeastern New Delhi.

The clash began when hardline Hindu supporters of the law attacked Muslim demonstrators and set fire to the Ashok Nagar Mosque in New Delhi.

CAA or also known as Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is an amendment to the 64-year old Indian Citizenship Act. Basically, the law defines illegal migrants as those who enter India without official documents, or who are staying longer than the visa validity period.

A migrant must live in India, or work for the country for 11 years before they can apply for citizenship. However, in the CAA, there are exceptions for those from six minority religious communities, namely Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainism, Persia, and Christianity. This law does not apply to those who are Muslim.

The citizens can apply for a residence permit if they can prove coming from countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. They are required to live and work for six years before they can be naturalized as citizens.

The citizenship law passed by the right-wing Narendra Modi government and promoted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be discriminatory towards Muslims there.

Declaration of VII Indonesian Muslims Congress

In the Declaration of Indonesian Muslims Congress (KUII) VII on 2-5 Rajab 1441 H to coincide on February 26-29, 2020 in Pangkalpinang, Bangka Belitung Province results nine points which are the number nine Indonesian Muslims called for the government to implement a free foreign policy active by contributing more in resolving conflicts that plague Muslims in various parts of the world, maintaining world peace by becoming a negotiator for countries in conflict.

“Calling on the government to be prudent or consistent in implementing a free and active foreign policy by contributing more to resolving conflicts that plague Muslims in various parts of the world, maintaining world peace by becoming a negotiator for countries in conflict, and socializing and campaigning for the value of Pancasila in managing the harmony of the life of the nation and state to the international community, especially countries affected by conflict, ”

The declaration was read in Pangkalpinang on 5 Rajab 1441 H or 28 February 2020 AD. The Formulation Team of Buya Gusrizal Gazhar (Chair), Amirsyah Tambunan (Deputy Chair), Prof. KH. Abdurrahman Dahlan (Member), Arofah Windiani (Member), Dr. Tuti Mariani (Member), Fadhlan Garamatan (Member), KH. Ahmad Zaenuddin Abbas (Member), and Aas Subarkah (Member).

The World is Blasted

A number of world leaders have condemned, one of which is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who condemning communal violence in the country by calling Muslims killed there.

“India has now become a country where massacres are widespread. What is the massacre? The slaughter of Muslims. By whom? Hindus, “Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.

Erdogan accused mobs of attacking Muslims and injuring children studying in private learning centers with metal sticks as if to kill them.

Statements of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah)

Meanwhile, Amir of the Central Ukhuwah Assembly, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Bustamin Utje, in its release in Bogor on 6 Rajab 1441 H or 1 March 2020 AD, called on the Government of India to eliminate all forms of discrimination against Muslims in India, especially in terms of citizenship law and treat it with the same respect as an Indian citizen or Hindu.

During this time, Indian Muslims have proven to be obedient citizens and a good reputation in contributing to the Indian state and society in various fields of life

In addition, he also called on Muslims in India to be patient and draw closer to Allah and ask for protection and help to be saved from all dangers and assured them that Allah is not silent and Muslims around the world are concerned about the disaster and ready to defend and help them.

“Close your ranks and increase brotherhood among fellow Muslims and beware of all forms of slander and fighting of the enemies of Allah.

“May Allah give you a great victory. Aamiin,”said Butje while reading his statement

Indonesian Volunteer Society (MRI)

Indonesian Volunteer Society (MRI) also condemned the silent attitude of the Indian Government to the violence that occurred against Muslims in the country.

“We criticize the silence of Indian government. Discriminatory acts, especially accompanied by violence that takes lives may not occur in any country, “stressed the President of the MRI, Syuhelmaidi Syukur in Jakarta, Monday, March 2.

Syuhel further emphasized that sectarian riots that occurred in India were humanitarian tragedies.

This event was triggered by the Indian government’s injustice towards the Muslim minority.

“Acts of violence are very much against religious and humanitarian values, so we believe the whole world must speak out against this barbaric behavior,” he stressed.

According to him, omission by the security forces and the Indian government could include human rights violations and crimes.

The action resulted in the loss of dozens of lives, hundreds of injuries and the destruction of property belonging to Indian Muslims such as homes, schools, shops, and mosques.

“We can assume this is a systemic human rights violation. For that we must move to stop it, “said Syuhel.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the MRI, Ibn Khajar also invited the people of Indonesia and the world to take care of the tragedies that befall Muslims in India.

“Besides criticizing, we also have to care about them. We prove that care is real, “he said.

The trick, he continued could be by holding demonstrations urging the Government of India to stop the violence, as well as setting aside some of the assets owned to help victims of the tragedy.

“We have to prove that care with concrete actions. Besides the most important thing, continue to pray for those who are victims so that God will give strength and safety, “said Ibnu.

Islam Rejects any Discrimination

The right to life without discrimination is part of the most basic rights. The right to life (read as the right to respect one’s life) without discrimination regardless of nation and citizenship) is the most fundamental right as contained in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which contains at least 30 Human Rights.

In the declaration, among others, contain, first humans are born free and must be treated in the same way. And both rights without discrimination. Everyone has the right to all rights and freedoms without any distinction, such as race, color, sex, language, religion, political opinions or otherwise, national or social origin, property, birth, or others.

The right to life, without discrimination, not to be killed, fought, confiscated, burnt down house, property, mosque of worship, which befell Muslims in India by terrorists and extremists of Hindu India.

# 1 Islam respects human life without distinguishing religion, race, and skin color

Killing one life is like killing all, Islam as a religion that rahmatan lil a’lamin highly values ​​human lives. The instructions of the Qur’an and the Hadith of the Prophet indicate that.

Killing one life is like killing all the whole lives and instead preserving one life means maintaining the whole life.

Like the word of Allah in Surah Al-Maidah verse 32:

من أجل ذلك كتبنا على بني إسرائيل أنه من قتل نفسا بغير نفس أو فساد في الأرض فكأنما قتل الناس جميعا ومن أحياها فكأنما أحيا الناس جميعا ولقد جاءتهم رسلنا بالبينات ثم إن كثيرا منهم بعد ذلك في الأرض لمسرفون

“Therefore we have determined (a law) for the Children of Israel, that: whoever kills a human being, not because that person (kills) another person, or not because of causing damage on earth, it is as if he has killed a whole human. And whoever preserves the life of a human being, it is as if he has preserved the lives of all people. And indeed came to them our apostles with (carrying) clear statements, then many of them after that really exceeded the limits in doing damage on earth,”.

# 2 The Messenger of Allah willed the Hajj Wada

“I will you, O servants of God, be afraid of Allah and encourage you to obey Him. I started my conversation well. O people, as for your blood, and your wealth is haram (preserved) so that you meet your Lord like honor today and like honor this month ”(Bukhari-Muslim).

# 3 Case life was first decided

From Abdullah bin Mas’ud radhiallahu‘anhu he said Rasulullah sallallaahu ‘alaihi wa salam said “The matter that will first be decided (in the reckoning) among humans on the Day of Judgment is a matter of blood (murder).” (Muttafaqun ‘Alaih)

# 4 Life is more valuable than the destruction of the world

The Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wa salam said,” The sin of killing a believer is greater than the destruction of the world. ” (HR. An-Nasa’i)

“The destruction of the world is lighter in the sight of Allah than the killing of a Muslim.” (Narrated by An-Nasa’i and At-Tirmidhi)

It is even mentioned in a hadith that a Muslim’s blood in the eyes of Allah Ta’ala is far more noble than the Kaaba. Hopefully, the discrimination of one nation’s treatment of another nation will soon be stopped.

Indian Muslims remain strong

On Friday, February 29, Muslims in the northeastern environment of New Delhi returned to the mosque which was set on fire for Friday prayers.

“If they burn down our mosque, we will rebuild and offer prayers. his is our religious right and nothing can stop us from practicing our religion, “said Mohammad Sulaiman, who was among around 180 men who prayed on the roof of the mosque which had been burned in riots.

O Rabb, help our oppressed brothers in India and in various parts of the world. (AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)