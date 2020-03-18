Iranian Lawyers Sent Letter to Indian Law Council on Muslim Rights

Tehran, MINA – A group of Iranian lawyers and prosecutors in Tehran, known as Lawyers Without Borders, denounced violence against Indian Muslims and urged the Indian Lawyers Council to uphold the rights of minority citizens.

In a letter on Monday, March 16 to Indian Council of Lawyers Council Manan Kumar Mishra, Lawyers Without Borders expressed concern over “significant and unjustifiable violence by extremist Hindu groups” against Muslim protesters, who peacefully rejected the Amandamen Act Controversial citizenship (CAA) .

“It appears that security forces have not been able to control the violence and some extremists have been supported so that security in some areas of New Delhi has been threatened,” the letter wrote, Press TV reported as quoted by MINA on Wednesday, March 18.

The letter warns the major consequences of such a policy, stressing that “discriminatory” law has raised international concerns

“It is clear that the CAA distinguishes between Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Persians, Christians and Muslim refugees in accepting Indian citizenship. It discriminates against refugees based on their religion and can be considered discriminatory acts,” the letter said.

It was further said that Muslims in India had used their basic rights to protest peacefully, but faced “cruel and inhuman treatment.”

Lawyers Without Borders reminded the Chairperson of the Indian Lawyers Council that violence and discrimination against Muslims today “clearly contradicts the UN Charter and basic human rights instruments”. (T/RE1)

