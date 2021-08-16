Indian Muslims Protest Hate Speech of Hinduvta Group

New Delhi, MINA – Dozens of Indian Muslims in Dehradun, Uttarakhand state, protest against hate speech by Hindutva groups in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

The two-hour demonstration (10AM-12PM) on Sunday, August 15 was organized by Muslim Seva Sanghathan at Gandhi Park near the City Centre. Kashmir Media Service reported.

The protesters are demanding strong legal action against those who carry genocidal hate slogans targeting Muslims.

“Hate speech marches against Muslims are permitted in Delhi within a two-kilometer radius of Parliament, ministries and the Supreme Court,” said Nayeem Qureshi, the coordinator of the action.

“This is very unfortunate for Indian democracy,” he said

He ask the silence of the government “secular party”.

“Unfortunately, they have remained silent despite so much news and outrage,” he continued.

Hinduvta known as Hindu group which sided with India ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)