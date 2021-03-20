Hundreds of Palestinian Oppose Israeli Tolerance of Criminal Groups

Ramallah, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinian protest against Israeli police tolerance of crime and collaboration with criminal groups.

Protest in Umm al-Fahm and Qalansawe city, Palestine land the Israeli occupied, quoted from Wafa, March 20.

In the two cities, hundreds of protesters held Friday prayers and stood guard outside Israeli Police stations, chanting slogans against crime and violence, as well as against the failure of Israeli Police to investigate civilian crimes in the country Arab majority community.

Early in the morning, two Palestinian youths were killed when a gunman raided a house and opened fire on them at point-blank range in Qalansawe.

The new crimes bring the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the year to 21.

The Palestinian have long blamed Israeli police for turning a blind eye to gun violence among Israeli Arabs and even their involvement with criminal groups. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)