Far-Right Israeli Minister Ben Gvir Storms Aqsa Mosque with Settlers

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Far-Right Israeli Minister Ben Gvir Storms Aqsa Mosque with Settlers (photo: PIC)
Far-Right Israeli Minister Ben Gvir Storms Aqsa Mosque with Settlers (photo: PIC)

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Far-right Israeli security minister Itamar Ben Gvir, accompanied by dozens of Jewish settlers, stormed the courtyards of the Aqsa Mosque under heavy police protection on Wednesday morning, Palestine Information Center reported.

Local sources reported that Ben Gvir entered the holy site through the Maghariba Gate, escorted by Israeli police and groups of settlers. During their provocative tour, Ben Gvir and several settlers performed Talmudic rituals in the compound, an act widely seen as a violation of the sanctity of the Islamic holy site.

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation forces barred Muslim worshipers from accessing the mosque and imposed strict movement restrictions on Palestinians in and around Occupied Jerusalem, further escalating tensions in the area.

This intrusion comes amid growing concerns over repeated settler incursions into the Aqsa Mosque compound and increased restrictions on Palestinian religious freedoms. []

