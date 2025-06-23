Israeli Police Re-Close Aqsa Mosque After Overnight Raid

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli occupation police have once again closed the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Sunday morning, just days after briefly reopening it to Muslim worshipers, Palestine Information Center reported.

The mosque had been partially reopened last Wednesday evening following nearly six days of complete closure. However, according to the Islamic Awqaf Administration in the city, Israeli forces reimposed a full shutdown, denying access to all worshipers except mosque guards and Awqaf staff.

The renewed closure came after an overnight raid by Israeli police, during which they stormed prayer halls, desecrated sacred areas, forcibly removed worshipers, and arrested four mosque guards. Additional guards were interrogated at the scene.

The Aqsa Mosque was originally closed on June 13, 2025, coinciding with the launch of Israel’s military campaign against Iran. That Friday, Israeli authorities shut the mosque’s gates, preventing Friday prayers and imposing a full closure that remained in effect until last week’s brief reopening. []

Also Read: UN Official Warns of “Slow-Motion Massacre” in Gaza Amid Aid Crisis

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)