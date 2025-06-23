SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Police Re-Close Aqsa Mosque After Overnight Raid

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

8 Views

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli occupation police have once again closed the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Sunday morning, just days after briefly reopening it to Muslim worshipers, Palestine Information Center reported.

The mosque had been partially reopened last Wednesday evening following nearly six days of complete closure. However, according to the Islamic Awqaf Administration in the city, Israeli forces reimposed a full shutdown, denying access to all worshipers except mosque guards and Awqaf staff.

The renewed closure came after an overnight raid by Israeli police, during which they stormed prayer halls, desecrated sacred areas, forcibly removed worshipers, and arrested four mosque guards. Additional guards were interrogated at the scene.

The Aqsa Mosque was originally closed on June 13, 2025, coinciding with the launch of Israel’s military campaign against Iran. That Friday, Israeli authorities shut the mosque’s gates, preventing Friday prayers and imposing a full closure that remained in effect until last week’s brief reopening. []

Also Read: UN Official Warns of “Slow-Motion Massacre” in Gaza Amid Aid Crisis

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAqsa Mosque Islamic Awqaf Israeli occupation Israeli police Jerusalem June 2025 events mosque closure mosque guards arrested overnight raid religious freedom war on Iran worshiper expulsion

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Police Re-Close Aqsa Mosque After Overnight Raid

  • 7 hours ago
A fire engulfs an oil refinery in Haifa City, Israel after being hit by an Iranian missile, Saturday night, June 14, 2025. (Photo: @NavCom24 / X)
International

Arab and Islamic World Condemn US Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 17:07 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arrest Four Guards

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 14:01 WIB
Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex (photo: Palinfo)
Indonesia

Israel Block Thousands of Palestinians for Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 17:28 WIB
Iran launch Missiles attack on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Iran Launches Fresh Missile Attack on Israel

  • Thursday, 19 June 2025 - 10:58 WIB
Israel attack on Iran (photo: AA)
International

Iranian Health Minister Reports 1,800 Civilians Injured in Israeli Strikes

  • Wednesday, 18 June 2025 - 10:51 WIB
Load More
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Final Commemoration of the Students of Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Madrasah, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, in 2025. (Doc. Al-Fatah Lampung)
Indonesia

61 percent of Graduates Al-Fatah Lampung Accepted into Universities

  • Friday, 20 June 2025 - 22:15 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque After Six-Day Closure

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex (photo: Palinfo)
Indonesia

Israel Block Thousands of Palestinians for Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 17:28 WIB
Iranian airstrikes attack Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Iran Strikes Israel after US Attack, Targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa

  • 22 hours ago
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Indonesia

Despite 0–6 Defeat to Japan, Indonesia Secures Fourth Round of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 18:44 WIB
Europe

France Investigates Its Citizens Over Alleged Involvement in Gaza Genocide

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 22:50 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kidnap Dozens of Palestinians Across West Bank

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 07:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us