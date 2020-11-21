Kashmir Committe: UN Must Take Action on Indian Muslims’ Genocide

Kashmir, MINA – The chairman of Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that international human rights experts had warned the world about the genocide of Muslims across India.

In a tweet, he urged the United Nations (UN) to take action against India to save innocent lives, when Narendra Modi’s regime, led by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), came up with a ruthless 10-tier plan to remove Muslims from Assam to Kashmir, thus quoted from Republika on Saturday.

Earlier , speaking at a seminar organized by the local think tank Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), Afridi said if Muslims were to be targeted today, it would be the 1984 massacre of Sikhs.

It is not just about Muslims. Lower caste Hindus, Dalits and Christians were also eliminated systematically.

He said Pakistan had set a model for equal treatment of its minorities and the world needed to learn from it.

New Delhi is said to have launched a reign of terror against Indian minorities, especially Muslims. For the reason Afridi called for an immediate end to atrocities against minorities in general and especially Kashmir. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)