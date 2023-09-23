Pakistani PM at UNGA: Kashmir Remains “Key to Peace” with India

New York, MINA – Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday said that his country wants peace with all neighbors, including India, but Kashmir remains “key to peace” with New Delhi, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

In his address to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, Kakar said Pakistan desires peaceful and productive relations with all neighbors.

“The Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest issues on the agenda of the Security Council (and) India has evaded implementation of the Security Council’s resolutions, which call for the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir to be decided by its people through UN-supervised plebiscite,” he said.

Recalling the Indian government’s unilateral actions in August 2019, he said New Delhi deployed 900,000 troops in the “illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir” to impose a solution on Kashmiris.

“To this end, India has imposed extended lockdowns and curfews, jailed all genuine Kashmiri leaders, violently suppressed peaceful protests, and resorted to extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters,” he said.

He added that Indian authorities even did not allow a team from the UN High Commission for Human Rights to visit Kashmir.

He urged the UN Security Council to implement its resolution on Kashmir.

Kakar also condemned the cross-border terrorist attacks against Pakistan by the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), Daesh/ISIS, and other terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan.

“We have sought Kabul’s support and cooperation to prevent these attacks. However, we’re also taking necessary measures to end this terrorism,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)