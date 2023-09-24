Minister Retno: Indonesia will not Back Down in Support of Palestine

New York, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi emphasized that Indonesia will not back down in the slightest in providing support for the State of Palestine.

“For too long we have allowed our Palestinian brothers and sisters to suffer like this,” said Retno in her speech at the 78th UN General Assembly Session in News York, United States on Saturday.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister also said that collective responsibility is very necessary to save the Palestinian people who have suffered too much from the crimes of the Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile regarding Afghanistan, Retno emphasized that Indonesia will do its best to help its people and ensure that the rights of women and girls are respected, including their right to education.

The UN General Assembly session was attended by heads of state/government, ministers and high-ranking state officials from all over the world.

For the umpteenth time, Indonesian President Joko Widodo again did not attend the UN General Assembly Session in New York. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)