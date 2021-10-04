Jama’ah Muslimin Delivers Statement of Anti-Muslims Violence in Assam, India

Jakarta, MINA – The forum for the unity of Muslims worldwide, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) through the Central Ukhuwah Council (MUP) expressed its deep concern over the recent anti-Muslim violence in Darrang District in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, as well as other similar incidents occurring throughout the country.

Leader of MUP Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) H. Bustamin Utje said his party regretted the human tragedy that had been experienced by the people of Assam in northeast India which had cost lives and property.

“We strongly condemn this act of forced eviction which is accompanied by violence as a form of arbitrariness and inhumanity from a humanitarian and religious perspective,” said Bustamin to MINA News Agency on Monday.

He explained that the evictions, which began on September 20, were aimed at expelling the mostly Muslim and Bengali-speaking population from their homes.

As a humanitarian responsibility, Bustamin also calls on the entire world community to join in condemning all acts of violence and arbitrariness regardless of skin color, race, religion, and class.

The statement of the position of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) regarding the forced expulsion of Muslims in Assam India was officially sent through a statement signed by H. Bustamin Utje today sent to the Indian Embassy in Jakarta.

Until this news was written, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta did not want to accept and had not responded to the statement of position sent by Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah).

He expressed his astonishment at the silence and lack of an appropriate response from the international community to the situation in Assam, India.

In addition, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) urges the joint security officers of the Darrang Assam district through the Indian government to immediately stop all acts of coercion accompanied by acts of violence.

“We urge the Indonesian government, both through its representatives in India and other international delegates, to voice their strong protest against this incident,” said Bustamin.

He added, especially to the entire Muslim community of Assam who have been treated arbitrarily, may they always be given patience and steadfastness in the face of this ordeal.

To date, nearly 800 families have been evicted in the protests and four religious buildings have been demolished. The evictions came despite 246 people having petitioned to stay behind and a hearing scheduled for Tuesday was postponed.

A viral video on social media shows police shooting civilians as they hide behind trees and huts with two people confirmed dead. One of the victims was Sheikh Farid, a 12-year-old boy. Meanwhile, another victim, Moinul Haque, was shot in the chest and beaten to death with a stick.

In fact, after Haque’s death, a photographer was seen repeatedly kicking his corpse. Many wives and children have lost their homes and the breadwinners of their families. Though the victims have Aadhaar cards, proof of their identity and the right to live there.

Assam’s Muslim population is 1/3 of 30 million people, which is the second largest Muslim population in terms of percentage, after Kashmir.(T/RE1)

