PBNU Condemns Killing of Iranian Gen. Soleimani

Jakarta, MINA – Secretary General of the Great Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Helmy Faishal Zaini responded to the killing of Iran’s Quds Force Commander, General Qassem Soleimani by rocket attacks deliberately fired by the United States military.

For PBNU, the US action by carrying out the killing of Gen. Soleimani is an act that is contrary to humanity, and violates the principles of world peace.

“(We) strongly condemn the actions of the US Government together with its military who deliberately fired rockets that caused the death of General Qassem Soleimani,” he said in a statement as quoted by Republika on Tuesday.

Helmy called on the international community and the United Nations to call on the US to act rationally in the interests of world peace. “Including the immediate withdrawal of US forces in the Middle East and stop killing people in the region,” he said.

In addition, Helmy also encouraged the Indonesian government to make efforts to help resolve conflicts through the United Nations. The principle that must be upheld by Indonesia and objective in seeing this issue.

“And also to the whole community to be calm so that they are not provoked into actions that increasingly confuse the atmosphere,” he said.

Earlier, PBNU Chairperson KH Said Aqil Siroj requested the Indonesian Government continue to take a non-aligned stance regarding the conflict between the US and Iran which re-emerged following the death of the Iranian military general, Qassem Soleimani, on Friday.

“We must firmly adopt a free and active political non-alignment. We must not side with anyone. That is their business. In my opinion,” Kiai said.

According to him, Indonesia as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has actually sought that the US and Iran can be peaceful. However, according to him, in reality the countries in the Middle East remain volatile until now.

“It has actually been endeavored. But yes, that’s the reality in the Middle East, it is always volatile. But in principle, Indonesia must remain objective, non-aligned, free, and active,” He said. (T/RE1/P2)

