Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Calls for Immediate Action to Stop Israeli Brutality in Gaza

sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

6 Views

Jakarta, MINA – A member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives Commission I, Sukamta, has condemned Israel’s brutal attacks on Gaza as genocide in the face of the international community. He urged the Indonesian government to take concrete and decisive actions to halt the violence.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached alarming levels. The Ministry of Health in the region confirmed that as of Tuesday, March 25, the death toll from Israeli aggression had surpassed 50,000, with nearly 70% of the victims being women and children. Additionally, over 113,000 people have been injured, further extending the suffering of the Palestinian people.

During an interjection at the House of Representatives plenary meeting, Sukamta emphasized that allowing these atrocities to continue would set a dangerous precedent for the global order and could potentially lead to international anarchy.

“Do not let Gaza become Auschwitz of the 21st century! The world must act immediately before more lives are lost,” the PKS party politician warned, drawing parallels between the ongoing violence and the dark history of the Holocaust.

Sukamta also urged the Indonesian government to take extraordinary steps to end Israel’s brutality, including pushing for an immediate ceasefire through diplomatic channels.

“As echoed by Minister Prabowo in the meeting on December 8, Indonesia must be more proactive in strengthening global unity and cooperation to stop this genocide,” he stressed.

Furthermore, he criticized Israel for its double standards, as it continually references the Holocaust as a dark chapter in history while continuing its occupation and violence against Palestine for over 70 years.

“Israel’s occupation of Palestine is illegal! The International Court of Justice (ICJ) confirmed this in its ruling in July 2024. The world can no longer hesitate: genocide must be stopped, and justice for Palestine must be pursued!” he concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

