Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia: Israeli Attacks on Iran Is a Serius International Law Violation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has strongly condemned the Israeli air strikes carried out against Iranian territory in the early hours of Friday. In its official statement released via its X account, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia assessed Israel’s actions as a serious violation of international law with the potential to incite wider conflict, not only in the Middle East region but also globally.

Indonesia strongly condemns Israel’s attack on Iran. This unlawful act undermines the fundamental foundations of international law,” wrote the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry  warned that Israel’s unilateral actions not only exacerbate an already tense regional situation but also carry the risk of global conflict escalation. This situation is considered increasingly concerning given the potential involvement of major powers such as the United States, Russia, and their allies.

“This attack risks worsening existing regional tensions and has the potential to trigger a broader conflict,” the Ministry’ statement continued.

Also Read: Number of Indonesian Actresses Join Global March for Palestine in Egypt

Indonesia also called on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve differences through peaceful means. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the importance of conflict resolution in accordance with international law and diplomatic principles.

“All parties must demonstrate maximum restraint and avoid actions that could exacerbate tensions or cause further instability,” asserted the Ministry. [T/S]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Cursed Be Israel for Humanitarian Crimes Against Iran: Indonesian Ulema Council

