SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Government Issues Circular on Educational Activities During Ramadan 2025

sajadi Editor : Widi - 36 seconds yang lalu

36 seconds yang lalu

0 Views

the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Abdul Mu'ti (photo: BKHM Kemendikdasmen)
the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Abdul Mu'ti (photo: BKHM Kemendikdasmen)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has officially issued Joint Ministerial Circular (SEB) No. 3 regarding educational activities during the month of Ramadan 1446 Hijri/2025 AD.

The circular was signed by the Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar; the Minister of Home Affairs, Muhammad Tito Karnavian; and the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Abdul Mu’ti.

As outlined in a press release from the Ministry of Education and Culture on Tuesday (January 21), the circular regulates educational activities during Ramadan 1446 Hijri/2025 AD in accordance with the government’s official calendar, which includes the first three days of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, and the public holidays for Eid al-Fitr for educational institutions.

The circular stipulates that from February 27 to March 5, 2025, students will not attend regular classes and instead engage in home-based learning activities during the first week of Ramadan.

Also Read: MUI Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia

“On February 27 and 28, as well as on March 3, 4, and 5, 2025, learning activities will be conducted independently in family environments, places of worship, and community spaces, as assigned by schools or education institutions,” the circular specifies.

Subsequently, students will resume formal learning at schools from March 6 to 25, 2025.

“From March 6 to March 25, 2025, educational activities will be carried out in schools. In addition to regular academic learning, students are encouraged to participate in activities that promote spiritual growth, strengthen piety, foster good character, develop leadership skills, and engage in social initiatives that contribute to character building and personal development,” the circular emphasizes.

Public holidays for Eid al-Fitr are scheduled for March 26, 27, and 28, as well as April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, 2025, for all education institutions.

Also Read: Israel Forces Isolate Bethlehem with 89 Gates, Barriers and Concrete Blocks

“Educational activities will resume on April 9, 2025,” as stated in the circular.

The circular also provides guidelines for Ramadan-related learning activities for both Muslim and non-Muslim students.

“For Muslim students, it is encouraged to engage in Quranic recitation, short courses Islamic studies and other activities that enhance faith, piety, and good moral conduct,” the circular suggests.

For non-Muslim students, it recommends participation in spiritual guidance and religious activities in accordance with their respective beliefs. []

Also Read: President Prabowo Inaugurates Asahan 3 Hydroelectric Power Plant in North Sumatra

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagEducational Activities During Ramadan Indonesian government Joint Ministerial Circular

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Abdul Mu'ti (photo: BKHM Kemendikdasmen)
Indonesia

Indonesian Government Issues Circular on Educational Activities During Ramadan 2025

  • 36 seconds yang lalu
Indonesia

Indonesian Government Increases Rice Assistance Budget for Beneficiary Families

  • Monday, 24 July 2023 - 21:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Government to Pay For Treatment of Kanjuruhan Tragedy’s Survivors

  • Thursday, 6 October 2022 - 06:57 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Government Reveals 2,700 Illegal Mines

  • Monday, 25 July 2022 - 19:44 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Government Set 1 Dzulhijjah 1443 H Falls on Friday

  • Thursday, 30 June 2022 - 05:59 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Government Announced National Holidays for Eid Al-Fitr

  • Wednesday, 6 April 2022 - 22:47 WIB
Load More
Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Authority and Jenin Battalion Makes a Deal: Report

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 13:28 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Transfer of Three Israeli Hostages Begins under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 22:39 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:37 WIB
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Hamas Says Israel to Release 200 Palestinians in Exchange for 4 Israeli Female Soldiers 

  • Tuesday, 21 January 2025 - 16:58 WIB
Israel attack Al-Taba'een School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Bodies of 66 Palestinians Recovered from Rubble in Gaza amid Ceasefire Agreement 

  • Tuesday, 21 January 2025 - 17:23 WIB
Palestine

Violating Ceasefire Deal, Israeli Forces Open Fire on Coast of Gaza City

  • 6 hours yang lalu
Palestine

Israel Acknowledges Significant Losses of Aggression in Gaza Strip

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 11:46 WIB
Palestine

Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 14:47 WIB
Palestine

90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 10:53 WIB

Minanews Network

Masuk/Daftar

Klik Disini

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us