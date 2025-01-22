Indonesian Government Issues Circular on Educational Activities During Ramadan 2025

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has officially issued Joint Ministerial Circular (SEB) No. 3 regarding educational activities during the month of Ramadan 1446 Hijri/2025 AD.

The circular was signed by the Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar; the Minister of Home Affairs, Muhammad Tito Karnavian; and the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Abdul Mu’ti.

As outlined in a press release from the Ministry of Education and Culture on Tuesday (January 21), the circular regulates educational activities during Ramadan 1446 Hijri/2025 AD in accordance with the government’s official calendar, which includes the first three days of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, and the public holidays for Eid al-Fitr for educational institutions.

The circular stipulates that from February 27 to March 5, 2025, students will not attend regular classes and instead engage in home-based learning activities during the first week of Ramadan.

“On February 27 and 28, as well as on March 3, 4, and 5, 2025, learning activities will be conducted independently in family environments, places of worship, and community spaces, as assigned by schools or education institutions,” the circular specifies.

Subsequently, students will resume formal learning at schools from March 6 to 25, 2025.

“From March 6 to March 25, 2025, educational activities will be carried out in schools. In addition to regular academic learning, students are encouraged to participate in activities that promote spiritual growth, strengthen piety, foster good character, develop leadership skills, and engage in social initiatives that contribute to character building and personal development,” the circular emphasizes.

Public holidays for Eid al-Fitr are scheduled for March 26, 27, and 28, as well as April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, 2025, for all education institutions.

“Educational activities will resume on April 9, 2025,” as stated in the circular.

The circular also provides guidelines for Ramadan-related learning activities for both Muslim and non-Muslim students.

“For Muslim students, it is encouraged to engage in Quranic recitation, short courses Islamic studies and other activities that enhance faith, piety, and good moral conduct,” the circular suggests.

For non-Muslim students, it recommends participation in spiritual guidance and religious activities in accordance with their respective beliefs. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)