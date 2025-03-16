Saudi Arabia Deports 193 Indonesian Migrant Workers, Government Prepares Assistance 

Cengkareng, MINA – Saudi Arabia has deported 193 undocumented Indonesian migrant workers (PMI) for overstaying and entering the country through irregular procedures. They arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Saturday.

Minister of Migrant Workers Protection (P2MI), Abdul Kadir Karding, received them at the airport, assuring government support, including health screenings and temporary shelter for those awaiting family pickup.

“Since the 2015 moratorium on sending workers to Saudi Arabia, many have used pilgrimage, umrah, or tourist visas to seek jobs, which Saudi authorities consider illegal,” Karding explained.

This is the second wave of deportations from a total of 1,206 PMI set for repatriation. A week earlier, 545 workers had returned, while 468 others are still waiting for further arrangements.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting migrant workers and warned against illegal recruitment schemes.

“We urge all prospective workers to go through legal channels to avoid legal risks and ensure their safety abroad,” he stressed. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

