Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Condemns Latest Israeli Attack on Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - Wednesday, 19 March 2025 - 11:07 WIB

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 - 11:07 WIB

Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has strongly condemned the latest attack by Zionist Israel on the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning which resulted in the deaths of at least 232 civilians, including children and women, during the holy month of Ramadan.

Indonesia strongly condemns the latest Israeli attack on Gaza that has killed at least 232 civilians, including children, during the holy month of Ramadan,” stated a press release from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X.

The Ministry added that the attack further exacerbates an already tense situation, threatening ceasefire agreements and disrupting peace negotiations aimed at a Two-State Solution.

The Indonesian government urges the United Nations Security Council and the international community to take immediate concrete steps to stop Israel’s attacks.

Also Read: MUI Calls for International Consolidation to Protect Gaza

“We also call on all parties to restore the ceasefire to prevent more civilian casualties,” continued the Ministry in its statement.

Indonesia reaffirmed its consistent position that the cessation of Israel’s illegal occupation is the only path to a just and lasting peace in the region. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: AWG Condemns Israeli Renewed Attacks on Gaza

