Indonesia Condemns Latest Israeli Attack on Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has strongly condemned the latest attack by Zionist Israel on the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning which resulted in the deaths of at least 232 civilians, including children and women, during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the latest Israeli attack on Gaza that has killed at least 232 civilians, including children, during the holy month of Ramadan,” stated a press release from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X.

The Ministry added that the attack further exacerbates an already tense situation, threatening ceasefire agreements and disrupting peace negotiations aimed at a Two-State Solution.

The Indonesian government urges the United Nations Security Council and the international community to take immediate concrete steps to stop Israel’s attacks.

“We also call on all parties to restore the ceasefire to prevent more civilian casualties,” continued the Ministry in its statement.

Indonesia reaffirmed its consistent position that the cessation of Israel’s illegal occupation is the only path to a just and lasting peace in the region. []

